Emily Ratajkowski’s Electric Dog-Walking Outfit Has Us Inspired to Serve a Fashion Slay Next Time We Walk Fido

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a runway, photoshoot, or red carpet event to serve a look. She can slay just as well while walking her dog — and she really can, with the way paparazzi tail the supermodel to capture her street style.

While taking her dog Colombo, a Husky-German Shepherd mix, for a stroll along the streets of New York City on Friday, EmRata looked electrifying in her bright red dress with her auburn tresses framing her shoulders. The $483 garment from Marcia featured a sleeveless boatneck silhouette, a side slit rising to her hip, cutouts along the side of the dress from the hip to the bust, and a mid-calf-length hem.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images.

The mom of one also wore a small black Miu Miu handbag, New Balance trainers, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold herringbone chain necklace.

Ratajkowski is photographed on walks with her pup all the time, but she usually dresses more casually for their outings. For example, earlier last week, she donned a brown pair of snakeskin-print denim and a white ruffled tube top with thin halter-style strings tied around her neck.

Photos by MEGA/GC Images & Gotham/GC Images.

A few days later, she looked even more relaxed in an oversized white t-shirt, a gray pair of 2000s-style swishy track pants (can you hear the nostalgia?), and white sneakers.

While we’re here for all of Ratajkowski’s Y2K-inspired outfits, we especially love the boldness of her vivid dress. If you love it too but don’t have a spare $500 laying around to snag the exact same one, check out this similar high-necked dress from Revolve ($211) and this satin option from Asos ($158).

