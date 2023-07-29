Fans Noticed a Jarring Detail About Elon Musk’s Reaction to His Two-Time Ex-Wife Talulah Riley’s Engagement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One celebrity engagement we were happy to see was between Love Actually alum Thomas Brodie Sangster and Talulah Riley! After a few days of speculation, both confirmed the news on their Twitter pages, with Riley posting a sweet pic of the two, saying, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

Everyone was so happy for the happy couple, including Riley’s two-time ex-husband Elon Musk. Within five minutes of her confirming the news, Musk tweeted a simple “Congratulations!” with a heart-shaped emoji in response.

This was a bit of a shock for fans, and was dubbed a kind of tame response from the Twitter owner. But the timing really confused fans. One fan even responded how odd it was that he responded so quickly, saying, “idk but he was quick to reply.”

For those that don’t know, the Pride and Prejudice star and Musk started dating soon after his divorce from his first wife Justine Musk, in 2008, after meeting at a London bar. Two years later, they married at Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland in 2010. They kept a very low-key marriage throughout it all and Riley even took a break from acting to take care of his kids, per Insider. However, the two divorced in March 2012.

They remarried less than 18 months later. On New Year’s Eve 2014, Elon filed for divorce again but withdrew it soon after. The two called it quits for the last time in 2016.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Riley gave rare comments on their relationship to The Independent in 2022. “I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit. We were saying, ‘This is my husband.’ ‘This is my wife.’ ‘Oh, wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again,” she said, adding there’s a “very deep love and connection” with him and that they remained “great friends.”

Related story Kelly Clarkson Channels Taylor Swift Eras Tour Vibes During Her First Concert in 3 Years

And that’s 100 percent true! Not only did Riley call Elon the “perfect ex-husband” in the acknowledgments of her book The Quickening and even encouraged him to go ahead and buy Twitter.

Riley and her fiancé Brodie Sangster have been dating since 2021, and got engaged sometime in July 2023.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

