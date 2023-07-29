Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She’s the Queen of Quiet Luxury With Her Chic Coastal Date Night Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Her status as founder of Goop is enough to prove she’s the queen of quiet luxury, but in case anyone had any doubts about Gwyneth Paltrow being the poster woman for the fashion trend (or non-trend, depending on who you ask), her latest chic date night pic should clear things right up.

The Iron Man star recently shared an adorable carousel of photos on Instagram of a seaside dinner with her husband Brad Falchuk. While their lobster rolls looked incredible, our eyes were locked on Paltrow’s outfit.

The mom of two looked fantastic in an olive-colored pair of wide-leg linen trousers, a black scoop-neck tank top, strappy black sandals, and a chunky gold chain necklace. The lifestyle maven’s blonde strands were tied back into her signature low bun, playing up the casual vibe of her stylish summer look. It’s a masterclass in quiet luxury from head to toe.

If you’re wondering what exactly quiet luxury even is, it’s a fashion trend that soared in popularity earlier this year — and Paltrow was actually at the center of its rise thanks to her stunning courthouse style during the ski accident trial she was involved in.

Photo by Jeff Swinger-Pool/Getty Images.

Quiet luxury is all about high-quality pieces that are timeless, well-tailored, neutral-colored, and minimalistic. It’s also been labeled “Old Money style,” with HBO’s Succession being a leading example in the fashion aesthetic as well. Quiet luxury disregards trends in favor of investment pieces that will last forever in both quality and style — and Paltrow’s summer date night outfit is a perfect example of exactly what that looks like.

If you love the Goop founder’s look, you can recreate it at what we’re sure is a fraction of the price with these Lulu’s trousers ($54), this Abercrombie tank top ($25), these Tkees sandals ($55), and this Dannijo necklace ($150).

