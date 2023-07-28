Leonardo DiCaprio’s Reported Girlfriend Just Shut Down the Rumors but She May Be Dating Another Star

Although people around the world would likely line up for a chance at dating Oscar winner and Hollywood ladies’ man Leonardo DiCaprio, not everyone is aware of the media attention and stress that could cause. After all, since DiCaprio’s split with Camila Morrone in August 2022, the Killers of the Flower Moon star has been linked to a series of beautiful women, including Gigi Hadid, but none of those relationships have actually taken off.

Most recently, British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill proved just how hard it is to be in the middle of a DiCaprio media storm as rumors of them dating started swirling after she was pictured by Daily Mail in his yacht. In fact, on Friday, July 28, Gill responded to the media attention by shutting it all down. “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,'” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now,” Gill continued. “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up the false stories.”

Although we all appreciate Gill’s honesty, we can’t help but question who she’s referring to as her new partner. After all, one of DiCaprio’s “good friends” is none other than his Great Gatsby co-star Tobey Maguire.

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

According to Page Six, Gill has been spotted with DiCaprio many times, and in many of the outings, Maguire was also in attendance. Last month, for example, Gill, DiCaprio and Maguire were spotted having dinner in Paris together just the three of them. In May, the media went wild as DiCaprio was pictured with his mother and Gill at a restaurant in London. Further snooping, however, confirms the three were joined by a ” group of friends,” Page Six reported.

Prior to this speculation, it’s largely understood that Maguire has been enjoying his single life since splitting from his ex-girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman over a year ago. “Tobey and Tatiana broke up a few months ago,” a source told Entertainment Tonight back in February 2022. Related story Paulina Gretzky Is Living Her Best Bikini Life on an Ultra-Exclusive European Yacht Vacation

So, although we don’t have any confirmation Maguire is Gill’s mystery man, we can confirm one thing and one thing only: She’s not with DiCaprio!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

