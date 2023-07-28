The year is 2004 — Friends is airing its final season, mini skirts are all the rage and an iconic celebrity couple are winding down a whirlwind romance all because of some ex drama (allegedly). Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz’s almost three year relationship ended amicably on the surface but sources behind the scenes claimed there was more to the story.

Cruise and Cruz, hold the jokes, first met in 2000 while starring opposite each other in Vanilla Sky while the former was still married to Nicole Kidman. Though the marriage was over by the time production ended, Cruz and Cruise have always insisted that nothing happened until filming was done. “I’ve never fallen in love with someone I’m working with. It’s always been afterwards,” Cruz told The Telegraph in 2008.

VANILLA SKY, Penelope Cruz, Tom Cruise, 2001 ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Cruise, now 61, filed for divorce from Kidman in February 2001, just shy of their 10 year wedding anniversary. Six months later, he was reported to be dating Cruz. In July of that year, Cruise’s longtime publicist Pat Kingsley told reporters, “Tom Cruise invited Penelope Cruz to his 39th birthday party on July 6 and they’ve had a few dates since.” Cruz, now 49, was 27 when they started dating.

The couple were relatively coy about their relationship during its run aside from some public appearances and one 2003 interview Cruise did with Marie Claire about surprising Cruz with “different things.” He said, “She’ll come home, and I’ll have her favorite kind of food made, have a bath drawn. I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It’s always the little things I like in a relationship.”

Ultimately, the relationship ran its course and sources alleged a certain ex of Cruise’s was partially to blame. In March 2004, Cruz’s reps revealed the split to People, insisting it was “amicable” and noted “there is no other person involved.” A source told the magazine, “The relationship just ran its course and they decided not to be girlfriend and boyfriend anymore. Through most of the relationship they were both shooting movies in separate parts of the world.”

Sources claimed Penélope Cruz once caught Tom Cruise on the phone to Nicole Kidman.

The Evening Standard alleged that Cruz grew weary of Kidman’s continued friendship with the Mission: Impossible star with whom she shares two adopted children. The outlet also alleged that Cruz had discovered that her boyfriend had a late-night emotional conversation with his ex while she was out of town filming. Related story RFK Jr.’s Daughter Now Lives the High-Life on Social Media After Her Dad Notoriously Banned Her

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Attending The Writers Guild Award Show – Beverly Hills, CA, United States – 1998.

Other sources claimed Cruz and Cruise broke up because of Scientology.

Despite the rumors, at the time of their split Cruz’s rep insisted that Scientology had nothing to do with the break up saying Cruz is “not a Scientologist, but she has taken (church) courses and she’s found them beneficial.” In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, Cruz actually defended the controversial church even after her split from Cruise, Scientology’s most famous member. “I would feel bad with myself if I didn’t say that I was grateful to [Scientology] because of what I’ve learned about it,” she explained.

In the same interview, she spoke highly of Cruise. “Tom is a very good man, and I am close to his whole family, his children. I love his children, and his mom, and all of his family, and he’s a great man.” However, in a 2012 Vanity Fair exposé, it was claimed that Cruz “ran afoul of [church leader David Miscavige]” because she was unwilling to “forsake her Buddhist beliefs.”

