Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Reportedly Have One Major Issue To Settle in Their Otherwise Amicable Divorce

After the shock wore off after the announcement of Sofía Vergara’s divorce from Joe Manganiello, things seemed to settle down after their friends shared their reasons for the split. The prenuptial agreement that they signed before their 2015 marriage looks like it will go undisputed, but the former couple has hit one major snag that wasn’t a part of the original legal document: their dog, Bubbles.

If you followed Vergara and Manganiello over the years, you know that Bubbles is a treasured member of their family. One of them, usually the True Blood star, was often spotted cradling the pup in their arms whether they were at the dinner table, on a red carpet, or in Italy. They now have to figure out who will have custody of the dog, but a pal of the Modern Family actress told Us Weekly that she “hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.” Nobody wants an all-out public battle for the family dog.

We have to wonder if Manganiello’s legal team will use Vergara’s humorous segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she quipped that Bubbles was “stolen” by her then-husband. “I don’t have a dog; it’s not mine. Joe has a dog,” she joked. Even though she adopted Bubbles as her pet, the pup favored Manganiello from the very beginning. “She arrived and completely ignored me,” Vergara added. “Went straight to him. She has taken everything that was mine.”

Well, maybe Bubbles is to blame for their breakup because it sounds like she was very territorial over the Magic Mike star. “It’s not a laughing thing – it’s horrible. She’s taken my husband, my bed. They sleep together, and I sleep on the other side. It has become something so weird,” Vergara continued, “But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, she’s obsessed with him.” This custody fight is probably going to come to an easy resolution — Bubbles will probably get her man.

