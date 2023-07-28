RFK Jr.’s Daughter Now Lives the High-Life on Social Media After Her Dad Notoriously Banned Her

Kyra Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., may have once been banned from posting online by her Democratic politician father but she’s now making up for lost time with a seriously enviable Instagram feed.

Kyra, 27, is the second of RFK Jr.’s four children with Mary Richardson, his second wife who tragically died by suicide in 2012 two years after their bitter divorce. As well as her big brother Connor and younger brothers William, or Finn, and Aidan, Kyra also has two older siblings from her dad’s first marriage to Emily Black — Robert Francis “Bobby” Kennedy III and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy.

A look into the Fashion Institute of Technology alum’s Instagram shows that Kyra is quite the jet-setter and a regular staple at fashion shows and events hosted by major brands from Louis Vuitton to Giorgio Armani. But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, some sources claim Kyra was actually banned from social media after a rebellious phase back in the mid 2010s.

In April 2016, Page Six reported that RFK Jr. had banned his daughter from social media after previously claiming the controversial politician had warned her to clean up her act and tone down her racy Instagram posts. It should be noted that at this point Kyra was 21 and old enough to make her own decisions about her public image but her father allegedly disagreed.

Page Six claimed that RFK Jr. finally cracked down after multiple reports emerged about Kyra and her friends, a group of New York City rich kids that included Gaïa Matisse, the great granddaughter of painter Henri Matisse, and Peter Brant Jr., the son of art collector Peter Brant and model Stephanie Seymour. The group became known as The Snap Pack thanks to their online antics on Snapchat. Related story Sinéad O’Connor Gave Her Kids Specific Instructions on What To Do if She Died Suddenly

Kyra’s alleged Instagram ban happened after she and her pals left a series of cruel comments on social media under photos of The Cut writer Allie Jones who penned a scathing blog post on the crew after they were featured in a New York Times article that highlighted their life of luxury and — to be frank — lack of self-awareness.

After Jones highlighted some of the group’s more out-of-touch moments, Kennedy commented on Jones’ Instagram feed: “I can play games too b-tch,” and “clearly taking your insecurities out on others. We can play too.” Jones then posted another piece, “I’m Being Cyberbullied on Instagram by a Kennedy.” A representative for RFK Jr. told Page Six, “Mr. Kennedy has spoken to Kyra and informed his daughter that their family does not bully people. He has instructed her to shut down all of her social media accounts immediately.”

This was also not Kyra’s first scandal. According to a 2015 report from Page Six, a then-19-year-old Kyra kicked up a fuss at an upstate New York nightclub after she was refused entry. Kyra allegedly showed up to a Verona club with her older sister’s passport but was turned away, prompting an outburst. One witness said, “A security guard took Kick’s passport from Kyra and asked her to recite her birth date, and she didn’t know it. He then caught her trying to look up Kick’s birthday on Wikipedia on her phone. The security guard then refused to return the passport, and Kyra started shouting all this stuff, including, ‘I am a Kennedy, Google me. If you don’t let me in, the governor will be calling.’”

After these two incidents, Kyra was allegedly sent to an Italian boarding school to set her on the right path, according to a November 2016 Page Six report. “It’s a very strict therapeutic school, with no Internet, no phones. The only communication is by mail,” said a source. “They teach you a trade, so when you come out, you can get a job.” It’s safe to say most of us were not our best selves at 21, we just got to do it out of the glare of the public eye. Though, if the rumors are true, the school seems to have worked as Kyra is now living a much more refined life — if Instagram is to be believed. She is, however, still friends with her Snap Pack pals so who knows what they’re getting up to behind-the-scenes.

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.