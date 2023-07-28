Joe Biden Might Be Facing a Surprising Resistance in the Democratic Party Over His 2024 Presidential Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With a crowded Republican field for the GOP nomination, President Joe Biden looks like he has an easy path to the Democratic nomination, right? Well, not so fast. It seems that there is surprising resistance within his own party that may have him facing a serious challenger if some people get their way.

And no, we aren’t talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose anti-vaccine views won’t fly amongst most of the Democrats. According to Politico, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota may be the candidate some political donors want to see challenge the current 80-year-old president. It’s serious enough that Phillips is reportedly headed to New York City next week to feel out a possible candidacy. While the media outlet is speculating that an official campaign probably won’t happen because Democrats want to hold onto the White House, he is preparing as an understudy in case Joe Biden has a health issue during the 2024 race.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips. Photo: CNP/MEGA.

The Democratic primary challenge doesn’t appear to be anything more than a discussion at this point, especially since Joe Biden might be the only one who can beat Donald Trump, the current frontrunner on the GOP side. Yet the slight doubts about the president’s health also show that there is some worry behind the scenes, but the Democrats also need unity to fight Donald Trump. Any cracks in the armor will only give the Republicans more ammunition to fight an already difficult battle.

‘Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Promise’ by Joe Biden $6.99 $27.00 74% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

With the two contenders in their twilight years, it also opens up the opportunity for a younger candidate to slide in on the Independent ticket. A strong politician could siphon votes off of Joe Biden, so that is another concern for the Democrats — unless Donald Trump’s legal woes take him out of contention. The 2024 presidential election has all of the markings of an unpredictable soap opera where no one can write the ending until Election Day — and a Joe Biden-Donald Trump matchup looks likely right now, but that could all change overnight.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.