Sinéad O’Connor Gave Her Kids Specific Instructions on What To Do if She Died Suddenly

Two years before her sudden death, Sinéad O’Connor revealed that she gave her kids very specific advice on what to do if she ever passed unexpectedly. While promoting her memoir Rememberings in 2021, she told People that she warned her children to protect her finances and music in order to avoid being taken advantage of.

“I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is,'” O’Connor said. “When the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive.”

Sinead O’Connor

David Corio/Redferns.

She expressed outrage that labels are continuing to profit of artists who have passed away. “Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do,” she said, adding that Prince, who she famously worked with while recording his song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” created a vault of unreleased songs that have now been shared with the world. “[Prince] is a man who released every song he ever recorded, so if he went to the trouble of building a vault, which is a pretty strong thing to do, that means he really did not want these songs released,” she states.

O’Connor, 56, was found dead at her London home on July 26. Though no cause of death has been released, police are not treating her passing as suspicious. In a statement, representatives for O’Connor said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” O’Connor was a mother of four children including her son, Shane, who died by suicide at 17 years old in 2022. She is survived by her son Jake, 36; daughter Roisin, 27; and son Yeshua, 16.

