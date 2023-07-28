Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Specific Dating Requirements as She Makes a Big Move To Embark on a ‘New Era’

Angelina Jolie has spent the last seven years focusing on her six children while battling her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in court. Now that most of their legal battles are behind them, the 48-year-old actress is reportedly ready to prioritize her personal life in a new city.

She moved her family to New York City to work on her new fashion line, Atelier Jolie, which means that a “new era” is upon her because “she’s excited to be in one of the greatest cities in the world,” according to Life & Style. And with this big transition, she might be ready to open her heart up to love in Manhattan — her own 2023 version of Sex and the City. “Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types,” a Jolie insider told the media outlet. “She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts.”

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Photo: Chris Kleponis – CNP/MEGA.

The source added that Jolie wants someone “who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high.” The Maleficent star was briefly linked with The Weeknd in 2021 when the two were spotted at Hollywood hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, but neither of them ever confirmed the rumors. Otherwise, Jolie has preferred to keep the company of her six kids, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Sahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

With some of her children out of the house and the others in their teens, it’s a bit easier to manage her busy home life with a possible love life. With Jolie seemingly swearing off actors, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her step out with someone from the New York City art scene — a creative intellectual who can match Jolie’s confidence and success in her post-Brad Pitt life.

