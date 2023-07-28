Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Meghan Markle’s Latest Success With Netflix Is Likely Why They’re Happy To Be in Business With Her

Kristyn Burtt
SUITS -- "Skin In the Game" Episode 701 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
Meghan Markle Ian Watson/©USA Network/Courtesy of Everett Collection.
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, react as they attend the annual One Young World Summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, north-west England on September 5, 2022. - The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together young people from over 190 countries around the world to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Co-Chair Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to speak onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021. - The fundraising concert "Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World", put on by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, is pushing businesses to "donate dollars for doses," and for G7 governments to share excess vaccines. The concert will be pre-taped on May 2 in Los Angeles, and will stream on YouTube along with American television networks ABC and CBS on May 8. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Critics of Meghan Markle have been relishing over the cancellation of her podcast, Archetypes, at Spotify, but they might want to hit the brakes on predicting her downfall. Spotify might not have been the best fit for Meghan and Prince Harry, but Netflix seems to be the right home for them.

After the success of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is also a winner for the streaming network for her work in Suits. Netflix chose a very specific premiere date for the former USA Network show: June 17, the same day as King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour. By leaning into the royal family feud, Netflix has discovered that it is good to be in business with Meghan — and the numbers don’t lie.

Not only is Suits a hit on Netflix, but it is also drawing viewers on NBC’s streaming network, Peacock. According to the Nielsen ratings, via Deadline, Suits saw 3.1 billion viewing minutes from fans on both of the networks during the week of June 26 to July 2. It was up 36% over the week before, so not only is that an impressive number, but it is also a record-breaking one, too. That’s the highest tally for an acquired series on Nielsen’s streaming chart — and don’t forget that Suits wrapped up its last episode four years ago. 

‘Suits’
$5.99 Per Month

Meghan played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons, from 2011 until 2018, until she retired from acting to move into her royal role. While she’s shown an interest in Hollywood in her post-royal life, it seems like acting is on the back burner while she focuses more on producing. Yet somehow, we have a feeling that her new Hollywood power agents at WME are going to pass a script or two her way — just in case she changes her mind. Those powerful viewing numbers for Suits are telling the entertainment industry that people are still interested in her acting career.

