Meghan Markle’s Latest Success With Netflix Is Likely Why They’re Happy To Be in Business With Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Critics of Meghan Markle have been relishing over the cancellation of her podcast, Archetypes, at Spotify, but they might want to hit the brakes on predicting her downfall. Spotify might not have been the best fit for Meghan and Prince Harry, but Netflix seems to be the right home for them.

After the success of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is also a winner for the streaming network for her work in Suits. Netflix chose a very specific premiere date for the former USA Network show: June 17, the same day as King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour. By leaning into the royal family feud, Netflix has discovered that it is good to be in business with Meghan — and the numbers don’t lie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have opposing views on their next career move. https://t.co/BqF2HtC6oX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2023

Not only is Suits a hit on Netflix, but it is also drawing viewers on NBC’s streaming network, Peacock. According to the Nielsen ratings, via Deadline, Suits saw 3.1 billion viewing minutes from fans on both of the networks during the week of June 26 to July 2. It was up 36% over the week before, so not only is that an impressive number, but it is also a record-breaking one, too. That’s the highest tally for an acquired series on Nielsen’s streaming chart — and don’t forget that Suits wrapped up its last episode four years ago.

‘Suits’ $5.99 Per Month Buy now

Meghan played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons, from 2011 until 2018, until she retired from acting to move into her royal role. While she’s shown an interest in Hollywood in her post-royal life, it seems like acting is on the back burner while she focuses more on producing. Yet somehow, we have a feeling that her new Hollywood power agents at WME are going to pass a script or two her way — just in case she changes her mind. Those powerful viewing numbers for Suits are telling the entertainment industry that people are still interested in her acting career.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.