Michelle Yeoh Just Married Her Fiancé After 19 Years Engaged — See Photos of Their Long Overdue Wedding

It’s never too late to say “I do!” Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh proved just that on Thursday, July 27, when she tied the knot with her longtime partner and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt after a total of 19 years–or 6992 days–engaged.

The world first heard of the news of the two, who married in an intimate ceremony in a town hall in Geneva, from former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa. Posting a gallery of pictures on Instagram, Massa also shared their wedding program which included some important dates from Yeoh and Todt’s love story.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program began, below a throwback picture of the two. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES.”

Jean Todt, Michele Yeoh, Grand Prix of Chine, Shanghai International Circuit, 26 September 2004. (Photo by Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images) Getty Images

The program continued, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” So sweet!

Followed by the program, Massa posted a series of pictures from their big day. Among them was a selfie between Todt, Yeoh and Massa, and another of just Massa and Yeoh, where the actress holds up her beloved Oscar, which she won earlier this year for her role in Everthing Everywhere All at Once.

In another picture from the gallery, we can check out Yeoh's wedding look as she posed with Todt and a few of their guests. As it turns out, Yeoh opted for a somewhat untraditional wedding look as she paired a cream silk shirt with a matching tasseled skirt and heels. So elegant!

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️,” Massa wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, Massa’s followers are seen sending their support for the couple and questioning their interesting timeline. “Wait, he proposed after only 1.5 months of dating?” one user wrote, noting just how quickly the two went went from dating to fiancés. “Congratulations Michelle and Jean,” wrote another. “And jealous that Massa gets to take a pic with the Oscar.”

Back in 2021, the Malaysian actress opened up about waiting to walk down the aisle with Todt, who currently works as United Nations Secretary-General’s special envoy for road safety. “We’ve been threatening to get married for such a long time,” she told The Guardian. “Sometimes we say, ‘Wait, didn’t we already do it?'” Now they finally did! Congrats to the happy couple!

