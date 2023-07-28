Details on Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon — Insiders Dish on Their Low-Key Relationship

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are reportedly going strong since first being linked in November, 2022. A source told People that the couple “going very strong” and “are doing great” while spending the summer together in Europe where Pitt was filming a movie until the recent SAG-AFTRA strike halted production.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” the insider says. “It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.” The source says that Pitt has been spending time in his Chateau Miraval residence in France and “Ines has been flying in to see him several times.” The rarely-photographed couple manage to keep their relationship on the down low which is probably why not much is known about de Ramon.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is a 32-year-old Swiss jewelry brand vice president who has been dating the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor since at least November 2022, though sources say their romance started several months earlier. The Daily Mail captured photos of the two at a Bono concert looking affectionate.

Before dating Pitt, de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley.

de Ramon married Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in 2019 but announced in September 2022 that they had separated five months earlier. “The decision to separate is mutual,” a rep told People at the time. Their relationship was kept mainly out of the public eye but de Ramon did form a famous friendship with Wesley’s co-star Nina Dobrev. “We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends,” Dobrev said of Wesley and de Ramon during a 2019 podcast appearance.

She’s the vice president of Anita Ko jewelry.

According to de Ramon's LinkedIn, she's been working in her high-flying role for the Los Angeles-based brand since 2020. A look at the brand's Instagram reveals a lot of celebrity clients from Jennifer Lawrence to Katy Perry. She graduated from University of Geneva in 2013 with a degree in business administration and also held positions at Christie's jewelry department and at De Grisogono.

She grew up in Switzerland and speaks multiple languages.

According to The New York Post, de Ramon grew up in Cologny a suburb on the shores of Lake Geneva where her father works in finance. According to a Swiss blogger, de Ramon and her friends at her Geneva high school, Calvin College, were “among the most popular girls at the school.” The de Ramon family is reportedly originally from Madrid, Spain and de Ramon speaks multiple languages including French, English, German and Italian.

Before dating de Ramon, Pitt was largely enjoying the single life since his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie but his romance with the Swiss woman is not his first rumored fling. He was also linked to Emily Ratajkowski. From his marriage to Jolie, Pitt is a father to six children. de Ramon does not have any kids.

