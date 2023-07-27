These Stars Accused Ariana Grande of Stealing Their Boyfriends Before Her Recent Relationship Scandal

After it was revealed that Ariana Grande had split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years, the singer has found herself at the center of a media storm surrounding her alleged romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who just filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay after the fling was revealed. Though sources are insisting that both stars had split from their respective partners before they got together, some fans have been quick to point out that Grande, 30, doesn’t exactly have the best record when it comes to pursuing taken men. Remember, we are talking about a woman who wrote a song titled “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Grande has been accused of dating Big Sean and Pete Davidson while they were in relationships.

Back in 2014, Grande and Big Sean went public with their relationship mere months after his engagement to Naya Rivera ended. Though the singer and rapper ended their romance after less than a year, Rivera later implied the relationship actually began as an affair.

In her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry the late Glee star wrote about coming home to the “Into You” singer hanging with her not-yet-ex-fiancé. “We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me,” Rivera wrote. “Well, asshole, I’ve got a key to your house,'” she countered. “I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande.’”

Then, in 2018, Grande embarked on a very high-profile but short-lived romance (and engagement) with Pete Davidson not long after he ended his two-year relationship with Cazzie David, comedian Larry David’s daughter. And by not long after we mean days after. In her 2020 essay collection, No One Asked For This, David said that Davidson ended their relationship for good over shortly before she discovered he was dating Grande via social media.

By her own admission, Davidson and David were already somewhat broken up — David writes that she had called off the relationship but reached back out days later to backtrack and take him back only to be shut down by the SNL star. “He told me he was now the happiest he had ever been, and he wanted to continue our time apart,” she wrote. “This 180 wasn’t what I’d expected, but it wasn’t unfamiliar. I said okay and that I loved him, tears streaming down my face, and he hung up quickly.”

Not long after that phone call and a subsequent break-up text, David found out about Grande and Davidson’s romance while aboard an airplane with her father, Larry David. “I scrolled through Twitter and saw that my ex of one day had a new girlfriend,” she wrote. “I think I probably left my human body. My dad held me as I shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight.”

