Ariana Grande Is Called Out by Ethan Slater's Wife for the 'Collateral Damage' She's Caused From Alleged Affair

Ethan Slater’s wife, Lilly Jay, has broken her silence about the love triangle she would rather not be involved with. She is, understandably, quite upset and she blasted Ariana Grande for messing with her family.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay revealed to Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.” Slater has already filed for divorce, and it looks like there is no road to reconciliation for their five-year marriage as Jay focuses on being “a good mom” to her son with the Broadway star. The Daily Mail shared that Jay had developed a friendship with the “Thank U, Next” singer during one of her visits to the Wicked set in the U.K. 

“Lilly hung out with Ethan and Ariana so many times,” a pal explained. “Ariana met their baby and even held him. They had dinners together in London – and Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn’t wait to start a family.” Lilly reportedly discovered the affair just shortly after her visit in April and that she and her husband decided to “put it behind them and work on their marriage.” Unfortunately, that path to reconciliation was short-lived after Slater and Grande allegedly carried on with their fling behind her back.

“There was a period when they were all going to try and work on their marriages and put the whole thing behind them,’ the insider added. “She thought they were happy. But that did not work out [because Ariana and Ethan] kept the affair going despite [that].” Slater nor Grande have spoken publicly about their romance, but their friends insist that they didn’t begin dating until after they had separated from their spouses. The timeline is pretty messy, and the “disgusting” headlines aren’t working in their favor right now — it might be time to hear their side of the story.

