This A-List Star Might Be Crossing the Picket Line in the SAG-AFTRA Strike & Hollywood Isn’t Happy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While actors are busy marching in Los Angeles and New York, striking against the studios for better wages and protection of their image as AI becomes prevalent, there is one A-list actor who is still working overseas — well, sort of. Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 movie, Apex, was busy shooting last weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix. While he was reportedly not on set, there are people in Hollywood who see his participation as a producer on the film as problematic.

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer on the movie, explained that they were doing as much as they could on the film using non-SAG actors, who are not on strike. “Fortunately for us, you can see the team is here, APX is here, and we’re still filming luckily with the drivers that we have,” he told the press at the race, via ABP Live. “So hopefully we can continue to still get some important parts of the filming done.”

Brad Pitt. Photo: Lumeimages/MEGA.

That doesn’t sit well with some Hollywood players, who think Pitt is a scab for keeping production going — they believe the entire shoot should be shut down in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie is also being produced by Apple, one of the stuck companies, so that’s also a conflict of interest during this sensitive labor period. The optics for Pitt as one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry isn’t great when working-class actors are scraping by and are out there on the picket line hoping for better wages.

Brad Pitt is shooting today in Hungary after Qualifying pic.twitter.com/2EEpnwvvoC — F1News.live (@f1newslive_) July 22, 2023

Even though Pitt hasn’t been seen on the Apex set in any acting capacity, he’s likely doing some producing work behind the scenes. Unlike Dwyane Johnson, who made a huge donation to the actors’ union, and Tom Cruise, who sat in on some of the early negotiations in hopes of averting a strike, Pitt is continuing to work. It’s a very gray area in terms of film production, but it’s not exactly the ideal move to make during a labor dispute.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who supported the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.