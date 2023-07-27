Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case Against Amber Heard Gets Judged in the Court of Public Opinion Again

The summer of 2022 held people captive as they watched the compelling courtroom footage play out in real-time in the defamation case of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard. Even though the jury ruled (mostly) in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor, the court of public opinion was fought on social media. Now, an upcoming Netflix docuseries, Depp v. Heard, is reliving the tumultuous real-life drama all over again.

The streaming network released an explosive trailer that reexamines how this trial gripped the nation as fans weighed in on both sides over the six-week saga. The coverage wound up portraying both actors in a negative light because it revealed just how toxic their marriage was at the time. Depp’s high-powered lawyers also strategized to get the cameras in the courtroom, much to Heard’s chagrin — and that’s what helped create a media frenzy around the case.

The video clip discusses the “social media circus of commentary from creators and influencers,” and how that shaped much of the media coverage. Another voice is heard noting, “This has moved away from a news story, or a lawsuit, and it’s transformed into a cultural moment.” The docuseries wants to focus on the fact that “the trial is about so much more than Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard,” and more about “what the public perception is.”

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was later reduced to $350,000 per Virginia’s statutory cap. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her defamation case against Depp. The 37-year-old actress settled her side of the case against her ex-husband in December 2022, stating, “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Depp v. Heard premieres on Netflix on Aug. 16.