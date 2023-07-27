Ethan Slater Isn’t Wasting Any Time Moving Ahead With His Relationship With Ariana Grande

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some fans were still on the fence and not believe the news that Ethan Slater left his wife, Lilly Jay, for Ariana Grande, but the news officially hit the courts on Wednesday. The Broadway star filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart in New York after five years of marriage, per a TMZ report.

The couple, who have one child together, have been separated by distance while Slater filmed the first part of Wicked in London with Grande. There are multiple stories out there about whether Slater and Jay were separated at the time, but the signs and the awkward timeline seem to indicate now that an on-set affair did indeed happen.

Grande had already split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, but pals of Jay are reporting that she was “blindsided” by the relationship news. The “Thank U, Next” singer allegedly hung out with the married couple when Jay came to visit with their child and was friendly with Slater’s wife. However, on-set sources tell a very different tale of what was happening when Jay was back in New York. Grande and Slater were holding hands and not hiding their affection for each other — “they were sloppy.”

Slater’s divorce from Jay will clear the way for him to date Grande, who has yet to file for divorce. It seems like there is a trail of broken hearts left in the wake of alleged affair, and Slater is making a life-changing move by placing his bets on a new relationship.

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.