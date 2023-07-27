Joe Biden Is Taking This Major Step That Could Affect His Presidential Campaign to Support Actors & Writers During the Strike

The writers’ strike has almost reached the three-month mark and the actors’ strike is in its second week with no end in sight. Hollywood knows President Joe Biden is well aware of the situation because he just made a major move in support of the unions, WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Even though he has a contentious 2024 presidential election ahead of him, Joe Biden has halted all fundraising opportunities in the Los Angeles area.

The president has opted to wait until both strikes are resolved before holding campaign dinners with the entertainment industry, according to TMZ. It’s a big deal because Democratic candidates count on the deep pockets of Hollywood celebrities to help fund their run for office — and Donald Trump, despite his legal woes, is still the king of fundraising.

Joe Biden’s decision is, of course, a political one. He wants to raise as much money as quickly as possible, but the optics of asking for donations while the unions are out on the picket lines would cause a media storm. By showing his support for the actors and writers during their fight against the studios, he hopes to cash in on the other side once the strike is resolved and people are back to work. “The President believes all workers – including actors – deserve fair pay and benefits. The President supports workers’ right to strike and hopes the parties can reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said Robyn Patterson, a White House spokesperson told Deadline.

It looks like Joe Biden won’t have any trouble scheduling those fundraisers once the actors and writers have new contracts because TMZ sources noted that “some very rich folks are already offering their homes” for the events with tickets going “for $25,000 a pop.” So, Joe Biden is playing the long game with the creatives by showing his support now, so they can show their support later.

