Kate Middleton’s Alleged Attitude Toward the Royal Jewels Is Criticized by Noted Fashion Editor

Now that Kate Middleton is officially the Princess of Wales, some fashionistas were hoping that she would step up her style game when it came to the royal jewels. However, not everyone is pleased with her preferred wardrobe vision of understated elegance — one noted fashion editor is looking for more bling.

Former Vogue International editor Suzy Menkes criticized Kate for not dusting off more of the royal family collection of jewels that she has access to. “The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewelry. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to,” Menkes remarked on her Creative Conversations podcast. “I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, ‘Do I have to wear this?’ She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewelry and being pleased to put it on.” Ouch, that’s a rough assessment of Kate’s approach to the royal jewels.

Kate Middleton. Photo: MEGA.

Menkes went on to praise Queen Camilla for having “joy at wearing jewelry.” It just seems like an unfair criticism because Kate could be looking at the cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. and deciding to only wear those expensive pieces during formal events. She is possibly more aware of the optics than Camilla during a tough financial time — and Kate’s wardrobe is talked about far more often than her mother-in-law’s ensembles.

However, Menkes doesn’t seem to have much faith in Kate changing her style once she is queen. “I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t,” she added. While she is hoping the Princess of Wales will have a more “dramatic” flair once she’s elevated to the throne, we think Kate should continue to choose what makes her feel comfortable and confident — nobody should dictate another woman’s fashion.

