JFK’s Reported Mistress Revealed Which One of His Team Members Allegedly Set Up His Affairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re British royalty like King Charles III, or our version of American royalty, controversy is always rearing its ugly head. And here’s the thing: quite a few of the US Presidents have been caught in some shocking affairs. The most well-known US President to find himself in an affair (besides former US President Donald Trump) is John F. Kennedy.

Marilyn Monroe wasn’t the only alleged affair he had during his time as President. In fact, one of his alleged mistresses claims that he even had someone on staff to help facilitate these dalliances.

In a retrospective on Kennedy’s alleged mistresses from People in 2022, they mentioned one named Mimi Alford.

For those that don’t know, Alford was an intern at the White House from 1962 and 1963, where she alleged that she had an 18-month-long affair with Kennedy. Not only that, but she alleged in her 2012 Memoir entitled Once Upon a Secret: My Affair With John F. Kennedy and Its Aftermath that Kennedy’s Special Assistant named Dave Powers, was the “procurer” of women Kennedy could have an affair with.

So, who is Powers? As previously stated, he was an assistant and good friend to Kennedy, who would later work as a Museum Curator at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum until 1994. And in case you’re wondering, Alford isn’t the only woman who alleged that Powers helped facilitate the affairs.

Judith Campbell Exner wrote in her 1977 memoir entitled Judith Exner: My Story that Powers allegedly assisted in setting up her affair with Kennedy.

Related story A Timeline of Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Marriage Issues, Separation & Rumored Divorce

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

