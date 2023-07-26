A Timeline of Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage Issues, Separation & Rumored Divorce

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s break up has been bewildering Real Housewives fans but we may finally have a breakdown of what is going on. On July 3, People reported that the couple were separating after 27 years of marriage — and after months of speculation. But since then the timeline has become more hazy.

Often regarded as the backbone of the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, first married in 1996 after meeting two years earlier. The lasting couple went on to raise three daughters, Alexia, 25, Portia, 15, and Sophia, 23, as well as Farrah Brittany, 34, Richards’ daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. In their 13-year run on the hit Bravo show, the actor and realty magnate have displayed a solid partnership and family unit amidst all of the excitement, the feuds, and definitely all the drama. So what is happening with the pair and what went wrong?

Here is a full timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation:

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

April 2023: Umansky shuts down divorce rumors after Richards was spotted without her ring.

During an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod podcast, the real estate mogul denied separation rumors after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said. “I mean it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”

In a July 24 Amazon Live stream, Richards also addressed the missing ring. “I didn’t have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts,” she explained. “So, I take the ring off when I’m lifting weights.” Yet Richards’ latest explanation might be too little too late as the photo was enough to turn all eyes on to the couple.

July 3, 2023: Sources claim Richards and Umansky are separated and headed for divorce.

People reported on July 3 that “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The news was seemingly out of left field considering Umansky’s recent denial of the rumors. That night, a fan submitted a post to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, that showed the couple out to dinner in Aspen.

Fans begin to resurface a 2022 rumor that he and fellow RHOBH cast member Dorit Kemsley had an affair — which Kemsley vehemently denied, calling it a “disgusting lie.”

Related story JFK's Reported Mistress Revealed Which One of His Team Members Allegedly Set Up His Affairs

July 4, 2023: Richards and Umansky deny divorce rumors but admit they are having marriage problems.

The duo jointly acknowledged the news on Richards’ Instagram post on July 4, stating that “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.” Although the statement also went on to say “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” countless news reports have questioned what was happening behind the scenes leading up to the announcement.

July 2023: Fans accuse Kyle Richards of cheating with Morgan Wade.

Amid the rumors, Richards’ friendship with country singer Morgan Wade started to be be scrutinized, with fans pondering the nature of their relationship. According to Stylecaster, fans began to point out that Richards and Wade, 28, wear similar rings and have matching heart tattoos. However, Richards shut down the rumors in several paparazzi encounters amid her rumored separation, telling photographers that she’s “not divorced” and that she and Wade are “just friends.”

July 13, 2023: Andy Cohen confirms Richards and Umansky’s marriage troubles will play out on RHOBH.

As for whether or not this will come up during the upcoming 13th season of the hit Bravo reality show, Page Six reported on July 13 RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen told the outlet that he had “corresponded” with Richards following the separation, but kept their conversation private. On his Sirius XM program “Radio Andy,” had previously confirmed that the events surrounding the separation will be part of the storyline, “I wanna say that this will be included next season of ‘Beverly Hills’ in some way shape or form. That’s all I’ll say.”

July 14, 2023: Erika Girardi says Umansky and Richards are not splitting up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, shut down reports that her costar was going through a separation. “I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” she said in an interview with Billboard. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that.”

Referencing her own divorce, Girardi also stated her intent to let those involved direct the chronicle: “I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story. Because I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through, and they filled in the blanks. And I don’t want to do that for her.” Yet, in spite of the claims, Richards and Umansky continue to interact on social media, as reported by TMZ.

July 25, 2023: Richards addresses how her family is coping with the separation rumors.

Speaking during an Amazon Live, Richards reflected on the previous month after going public with her relationship issues, explaining that she felt her family were doing better now that it’s all out in the open. “Actually all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control,” said Richards. She added that her girls are “holding up” well amid the news. “You know they’re really strong,” she said. “Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s okay and no matter what they’re loved.”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.