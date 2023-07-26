Resurfaced Clips Show Where Cher Ranks Tom Cruise on Her List of Former Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Among the long list of surprising celebrity couples, Cher and Tom Cruise are definitely at the top of the list. The pair only dated for a brief period of time back in the ’80s, but fast forward to 2023, and we are still full of questions about how that relationship came to be, what it was like, and so much more. Luckily for nosy fans like us, Cher isn’t afraid to give fans NSFW details about her previous romances, including with Cruise.

The Mission Impossible star and Cher originally met at Sean Penn and Madonna’s wedding on Aug. 16, 1985, but didn’t really bond until late reconnecting at a White House dinner event. She told The Daily Mail in 2008, “A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic. We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.”

And ten years prior, she revealed that she lived in his apartment, saying, “I was so crazy about him. He was so wonderful … And he was so, like, different. He was a shy boy. He didn’t have any money.”

And here’s the major thing she revealed: on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she listed Cruise in her top five lovers of all time! She said, “He was in the top five. It’s not a long list. It’s just a good list.” Ooh la la!

Their relationship didn’t last long, but they remain friends to this day.

