Paulina Gretzky Is Living Her Best Bikini Life on an Ultra-Exclusive European Yacht Vacation

Kristyn Burtt
Paulina Gretzky looks on during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. Plus Icon
Paulina Gretzky Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Paulina Porizkova attends the "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Paulina Gretzky Sparkled in a Stunning String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
37 Women Over 50 Whose Bikini Photos Prove That Age Is Just a Number 36 Images

Paulina Gretzky is living her best life this summer while enjoying a European yacht vacation. Her carousel of snapshots on Instagram is enough to make anyone envious — it’s a holiday filled with bikinis, scenic views, fine dining, and cocktails!

The 34-year-old daughter of hockey great, Wayne Gretzky, flaunted her athletic physique in a multi-colored string bikini. Her toned legs were sun-kissed from a day out on the water and her long hair cascaded down her right shoulder. She wore a chic pair of retro sunglasses and captioned her social media post with a very cheeky statement that makes us think she’s a Bravo TV fan. “previously on,” she wrote in reference to the reality show sentence every viewer hears before the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules. 

Paulina is the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, but her presence on the sidelines is always a showstopper. In March, a fan showed up to a LIV Golf event in Tucson with a T-shirt that indicated she might be the bigger star in the family. The shirt read, “Hey DJ, we came to see Paulina LIV 2023,” along with a bikini photo of Paulina. 

The couple was also featured in the Netflix docuseries, Full Swing, which gave fans an inside peek at what life as a PGA golfer is really like. It looks like Johnson’s success on the LIV golf tour, where he reportedly received a $125 million payday in addition to his $35 million in winning, has paid off. They get to enjoy an elite vacation in Europe and Paulina gets to live out her Below Deck dreams.

