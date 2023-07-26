Resurfaced Claims Allege That Elizabeth Taylor Fell Pregnant With This Legend’s Baby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Elizabeth Taylor’s life was full of romance and passion, truly a life full of romance that people still think about in 2023. Her love life had everything: from affairs to betrayal, wedding bells to tragedy. It seems as though we know everything about the Cleopatra star’s life, especially when it comes to her romances, But there’s one romance that is still heavily debated to this day: her time with crooning legend Frank Sinatra.

In a book entitled His Way: The Unauthorized Biography of Frank Sinatra by Kitty Kelley, she alleged a major bombshell that people talk about today. She claimed that while Taylor was married to Michael Wilding (which was from 1952 to 1957), she carried out an affair with Sinatra.

Not only that, but Kelley claimed that towards the end of her marriage to Wilding, she fell pregnant with Sinatra’s baby. “Elizabeth Taylor…toward the end of her unhappy marriage to Michael Wilding…found herself pregnant by Frank [Sinatra] and wanted to marry him,” she said. “He arranged an abortion for her instead.”

Not much else is known about their tryst, And this is never been confirmed or denied by anyone involved in the situation. But we do know that Sinatra also had a low-key fling with Marilyn Monroe soon after, from 1959 to 1960, and remained friends until her death, per People. And we also know this isn’t the first time speculation has arisen about Sinatra’s possible offspring.

For a brief period of time, Sinatra dated Mia Farrow, and many speculated that Mia’s son Ronan Farrow was Sinatra’s biological son. However, this was denied by one of Sinatra’s friends named Tony Oppedisano who wrote in Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours, “Over the years, there’s been a lot of gossip about Frank’s possibly being Ronan’s secret biological father — rumors that I believe I’m in a position to tamp down, if not put to rest.”

Along with that, Sinatra’s ex and acting Legend Ava Gardner admitted to having two abortions while in a tumultuous relationship with Sinatra, per Vanity Fair.

