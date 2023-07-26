A Royal Expert Seems To Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are at Odds About Their Next Career Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been quite a few seismic shifts in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional lives over the past few months. After their Spotify deal was not renewed and the Duchess of Sussex signed with a high-powered Hollywood talent agency, one royal expert is weighing in with his opinion about the couple being stuck at a crossroads in their careers.

While the path for Meghan appears to be firmly entrenched in her Southern California life, Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, speculated that Harry is mulling a return to the U.K. “Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose, and a crisis of finance,” Bower told OK! Magazine. “I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall.” He believes that Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, about possibly coming back into the royal fold.

Did #KateMiddleton have anything to do with the removal of the painting?

https://t.co/SNdfOpOAuY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 25, 2023

That seems like an easy solution on paper, but the family feud hasn’t been resolved one bit and the Sussexes’ latest actions seem to indicate that California is their home state. Harry would never up and leave Meghan and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, just to get back into his family’s good graces — they both seem confident about making their U.S. lives work, despite a few setbacks.

The British tabloids would love to see Harry come crawling back to the palace because it would generate a whole new wave of headlines. If they were really paying attention, they would see that Harry’s exit from royal life was a dream that he talked about long before Meghan was his wife. So while Bower may think the dynamic duo are at odds over their next career move, it’s more likely that they are on the same page and firmly planting their roots on the West Coast.

