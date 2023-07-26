Here’s How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Drama Made the Rest of the Royal Family Develop a ‘Stronger Bond’

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, everyone thought that the British royal family‘s new era would be filled with tension and turmoil. And although Harry and Markle didn’t shy away from going after them in their Netflix docuseries, their tell-all interviews, or in Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, a new source is revealing that the behind-the-scenes of it all was actually more peaceful than we thought.

In fact, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen for Us Weekly, having the drama between them and the Sussexes actually served the opposite purpose and brought Prince William and King Charles closer together. “They’ve had to put up this united front against Harry and Meghan,” he told the outlet.

“They’ve been insulted by members of their own family. It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak,” Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles IiI, continued. “And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”

Prior to Andersen’s claims, a source revealed to People last year how William and Charles had grown closer for a totally different reason: Queen Elizabeth‘s passing in September 2022.

Per the report, the late monarch’s death, and Charles’ automatic ascension to the throne that followed it, allowed William and Charles to talk more about their futures and the future of the U.K. “Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond,” a source told the outlet at the time.

And though we’re happy recent events have only strengthened this strained father-son bond between William and Charles, it looks like their united front will only narrow the chances of Harry and the rest of the royal family making amends. After all, if the royals are all in sync and in agreement, why would they extend an olive branch to Harry and Markle across the pond?

