Megan Fox Perfectly Shut Down Haters in New Photos Wearing a Daring Orange Sheer Dress

As someone who isn’t afraid to show her body and post NSFW photos of herself on social media, Megan Fox is no stranger to haters. After all, online trolls always seem to think they can tell women what they can or can’t post. And though the actress is all too familiar with some backlash, it doesn’t mean it gets any easier.

In fact, in her most recent post, Fox got ahead of the haters and explained herself before trolls began creating a problem. In the Instagram post, Fox is seen rocking a sheer bright orange dress with warped stripes all throughout. “before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down,” Fox wrote in the caption. “they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum,” she joked.

Fox paired the totally see-through dress with strappy nude heels, long white nails and a series of silver chokers.

In the comments, fans of the Jennifer’s Body actress are seen defending her. “People need to touch grass at this point & stop worrying about someone else,” wrote one commenter. “Anyways you’re absolutely gorgeous and this outfit is 😻.” Another echoed the same sentiments: “So sick of the witch hunt against you. Keep doing you girl 🖤.”

In addition to rocking some other sheer dresses recently, Fox has also made headlines regarding her on-and-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Earlier this month, for example, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight the one thing they’re adamant about doing following their reconciliation.

“[Fox and Kelly are] continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy,” the source revealed. “Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent,” the source continued. “It’s an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort.”

Wishing these two the best, and for Fox, we’re wishing her a hater-free Instagram. May all her commenters be as supportive as her adoring fans!

