A New Source Reveals How Tom Brady & Irina Shayk First Met & The One Thing About Them That Is ‘Off the Charts’

When the PDA photos of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk hit the headlines, it’s safe to say we were all a little surprised. And though the couple definitely makes sense, given their newly-single status, their dating histories and their many friends in common, we all had to do a double-take after seeing Gisele Bündchen’s ex and Bradley Cooper’s ex moving on, let alone together!

Now that the news is out to the world, however, sources are breaking down Brady and Shayk’s budding relationship, and how it all went down. According to a source in Us Weekly, the two first met in June after being introduced to one another at a wedding. Since then, the two reportedly got close.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” an insider told the outlet. But, despite his interest in the Russian model, the source revealed Brady is keeping his priorities crystal clear. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his kids and just having fun,” the source said. Brady shares kids Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Bündchen and his oldest, 15-year-old Jack, with Bridget Moynahan. “However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better,” the source added.

As for how the two are doing, it looks like they’re keeping it cool and casual. “Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” a second source revealed. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.” Nothing like that beginning-of-a-relationship excitement, right?

Lastly, referring to the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the source said the two weren’t “sneaking around or trying to keep this a big secret” so having it out to the public is no big deal. “They’re both big on privacy and want things to progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny,” the source continued.

Psst: Tom Brady was allegedly seen flirting with this newly-single model! https://t.co/bzEUsucs56 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 23, 2023

As for how Brady and Shayk’s exes reacted to their PDA-filled photos, Bündchen and Cooper could not have had more different reactions. Related story Tiffany Haddish Just Gave Her Side on Her Split From Common & It’s More Heartbreaking Than You’d Expect

According to a source in TMZ, the 43-year-old Brazilian beauty is happy for the former NFL star. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him,” the source said, with a possible shade towards him. “It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Cooper, on the other hand, reportedly had a more heartbreaking reaction. “To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,” a source told Daily Mail of the Oscar-nominated actor. “He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world.” The source continued: “He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.” Talk about heart-wrenching!

But, regardless of how their former partners are grappling with the news, it looks like Brady and Shayk are happy in their new relationship. May this unexpected foursome work things out soon!

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.

