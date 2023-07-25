Two of Britney Spears’ A-List Exes Alleged Delayed Her Tell-All Memoir Due to Legal Concerns

Fans waiting to get their hands on Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir will have to blame two of her exes for a reported four month delay as their lawyers are reportedly contesting some of the book’s claims. The beloved pop star is set to release her tell-all autobiography, The Woman In Me on October 24 but the book is already off to a rocky start, according to claims.

The Sun reports that a lawyer representing both Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, two of the singer’s most famous exes during the 2000s, threatened to sue the Toxic singer, 41, if intimate details about their romances were revealed. “Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed,” a source alleged. “There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them.” The source claims there was plenty of back and forth which slowed the process down by four months.

Timberlake, perhaps Spears’ most high-profile relationship, dated the singer 1999 to 2002 after having met as teens on the set of TV’s The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992. The Cry Me A River singer already faced the wrath of Spears’ fans after the release of Framing Britney Spears a documentary that shed a light on how the singer was mistreated by the media and highlighted Timberlake’s role it that mistreatment. Timberlake, 42, even publicly apologized to her ex-girlfriend after the documentary aired.

Meanwhile, Farrell allegedly never officially dated the pop icon. The two were linked in 2003 after getting photographed together and both denied the rumors. At the time, People reported that the two were seen kissing on a balcony in a Los Angeles hotel but the Irish actor reportedly told the outlet, “We’re just mates and we’re not dating.” He continued: “I’m just a 26-year-old guy who’s single and having a good time.”

In spite of the cuts, sources are insisting Spears’ book is still filled with plenty of shocking details about her fame and her life under her highly-criticized conservatorship. “The book is brilliant and heartfelt. It has given Britney the chance to tell her own story, which certainly hasn’t been easy but which will be incredibly enlightening for her fans,” a source stated. Pre-order the book here.