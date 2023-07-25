Bradley Cooper’s Alleged Reaction to Ex-Girlfriend Irina Shayk’s Romance With Tom Brady Is Seriously Heartbreaking

Bradley Cooper is reportedly not too happy to see his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, moving on with Tom Brady. Shayk, 37, was spotted looking close to the 45-year-old NFL legend over the weekend after reportedly spending the night together at his Los Angeles home. Now, DailyMail reports that Cooper, 48, has been left feeling “bothered” by the intimate photos and feels “conflicted” about his ex.

Cooper and Shayk, a Russia-born model who previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo, first started dating in 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea, in March 2017. Though the two ultimately parted ways in 2019, they appear to have kept a close relationship as co-parents and were even rumored to have reconciled earlier this year after sharing these PDA-packed photos together.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper take daughter Lea De Seine for a walk in a stroller. New York, 08 Jun 2018.

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,” DailyMail’s insider alleges. “He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.” They continued: “She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.”

What allegedly concerns the A Star Is Born actor is that Brady is bringing plenty to the table and may be the exact kind of stable person Shayk would want as a long-term partner. “Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley,” the source claims.

Cooper’s rumored reaction is antithetical to how Brady’s ex-wife reportedly felt about the new romance. According to reports, Gisele Bündchen was unaffected by Brady’s efforts to move on from their divorce which was finalized earlier this year. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on,” a source claimed.

Shayk and the father of three’s budding romance reportedly began after their paths crossed at mutual friends Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding. Though their relationship has not been officially confirmed, it’s the most PDA we’ve seen from the newly single quarterback since his divorce despite reports also linking him to Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski. Unfortunately for Cooper, this romance might just go the distance.

