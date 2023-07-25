There’s Allegedly One Polarizing Reason Why Celebrities Have Cut Out Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite jabs from Disney movies and popular culture, it seems that the bulk of Hollywood is #TeamWales when it comes to the royal family feud. We all know that Taylor Swift snubbed Meghan Markle while she was trying to get a-listers for her now-canceled Spotify podcast entitled Archetypes, but it seems a lot more a-listers are taking that lead and avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan. Why? There are allegedly two big reasons that all add up to the fact that they don’t want to cross Prince William and Kate Middleton.

NewsNation’s senior story producer Paula Froelich told NewsNation Now host Nichole Berlie gave some inside scoop on what she’s heard about the frayed relationships between the Sussexes and the rest of Tinseltown, per OK.

“Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan,” Froelich said. “My sources tell me it’s all about the money. The big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardizing their business for Harry and Meghan.”

That coupled with the fact that they’ve made two tell-all projects so far allegedly doesn’t bode well for the tight-lipped industry. Apparently, a lot of their Montecito neighbors have been allegedly avoiding them like Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Rob Lowe — making those claims they want to move out of the town even more legitimate.

Along with that, Harry and Meghan weren’t invited to Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party this year, despite their supposed close friendship.

