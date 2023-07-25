Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Dad Is One of Ron Desantis’ Biggest Donors Who May Be Bailing on His Campaign

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to be a strong alternative to voting for Donald Trump. That dream for the politician seems to be diminishing as major donors are contemplating an exit from his campaign. One of those elite billionaires happens to be Nicola Peltz Beckham’s dad, Nelson Peltz, aka Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law.

It seems that Nelson and other wealthy donors are having a hard time with DeSantis’ politics — he’s just too far right at this point and his policies don’t translate on a national level. According to a Financial Times source, Nelson is struggling with one particular issue: abortion. “Nelson Peltz thinks that most of DeSantis’s policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe,” they revealed. “That may undermine Peltz’s desire to financially support DeSantis as a candidate.”

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Photo: MEGA.

While Nelson supported DeSantis’ 2022 campaign for governor, he has not “met with the Florida governor in months or provided any financial support since DeSantis announced his candidacy in May.” That’s not sounding like a resounding vote of confidence for the Florida governor, who is seeing his chances of making it to the White House slip away as each day passes.

Nicola, who has not publicly discussed her political leanings, made headlines with her dad earlier this year when a jaw-dropping lawsuit revealed what a nightmare her wedding to Brooklyn was behind the scenes. Nelson is battling a duo of wedding planners who were hired and fired six weeks before the event and the details make it sound like it was a disaster leading up to the big day. So, Nelson might be known for getting himself involved in messy situations in his political and personal life, but it sounds like he’s ditching DeSantis for good.

