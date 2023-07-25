Tom Cruise Is Allegedly on the Hunt for a Woman — But Not in the Way You’d Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of Tom Cruise being on the hunt for a woman, chances are you think about him finding a new lady love. It’s no secret that he has a thing for his co-stars or that he has certain standards a lot of women in Hollywood refuse to meet. While he’s had his eyes on it quite a few A-listers in the past few years, he’s allegedly on the hunt for a woman for Scientology.

For those that don’t know, the Mission Impossible star is basically the golden child of the controversial Church of Scientology. When you think about Scientology and Hollywood, chances are you think of Cruise. But insiders claim that Cruise is trying to find an up-and-coming female superstar to be the “female face of Scientology.”

Insiders reported to New Idea Magazine that Cruise is thinking of using Priscilla Presley or his ex Cher to fill the said role.

Within the past few years, Scientology has been under the microscope with its controversy such as multiple stars leaving and being vocal about their time there like Leah Remini and Danny Masterson’s sexual assault conviction. And apparently, the deaths of prominent former and current members like Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley made the search harder.

”It cannot be understated how shattered every single member of Scientology has been by Lisa Marie and Kirstie’s sudden deaths,” the insider said to New Idea Magazine. ”It’s quite unprecedented and has put Tom and the controllers in a position where they need to pull the church through some extremely challenging times.”

As previously stated, the two alleged frontrunners for this position are Priscilla and Cher. Priscilla has been at the Church of Scientology since her ex-husband Elvis Presley died in 1977.

Now Cher? That one’s confusing considering Cher isn’t a Scientologist. Her ex-husband Sonny Bono was one, but she disputed all the claims that she joined back in 2008, per Access Online. She may be a contender because of her ex-husband’s ties, along with the fact that she briefly dated Cruise in 1985.

Many stars currently still worship at the altar of the Church of Scientology, so Cruise’s search may still be fruitful. But only time will tell.

