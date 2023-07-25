Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Eva Longoria Showed Off Her Gorgeous Summer Glow in a Stunning Black Gown That Hugged Every Curve

Kristyn Burtt
Eva Longoria Europa Press/MEGA.
Eva Longoria had a fancy summer evening on the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain on Monday. She maximized her golden glow from her Mediterranean vacation by slipping into an elegant black gown with just the right amount of skin showing.

The 48-year-old actress looked stunning in a chic Bally dress that had a plunging neckline with a cutout to show off her toned abs. The material of the dress hugged her gorgeous curves, and an artfully placed gold embellishment tied the whole ensemble together. Longoria added long chandelier earrings and a hand-chain for additional sparkle to her sophisticated look. She kept her makeup soft and pretty with an emphasis on long lashes and her hair cascaded down her chest with beachy waves.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria. Photo: Europa Press/MEGA.

Longoria is a pro on the red carpet, and she has a personal strategy for making the night as comfortable as possible. “A lot of these red carpets and award shows are very long, so the first thing I ask myself is ‘Can I sit in that dress?’ I’ve also been walking red carpets for 25 years, so I know what silhouettes look good on me, what makeup looks good on me and what dress colors I should stick with,” she told WWD. “I describe myself as a laid-back fashionista.”

We love Longoria’s description of how she approaches fashion because it’s relatable — a casual love for clothes. She knows exactly what works for her body and what is going to deliver that slam-dunk confidence in front of the cameras. It’s no wonder her fashion statements are iconic, every time she steps foot on that red carpet.

