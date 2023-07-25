Ariana Grande Was ‘Sloppy’ About Her Reported Affair With Ethan Slater on the Set of Wicked

Ariana Grande sources have been adamant that she waited until after her Dalton Gomez split to start dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, but the timeline doesn’t appear to be adding up. New reports are now revealing that Slater’s wife, Lilly Jay, was completely shocked by the revelations of her husband’s relationship — it’s looking more and more like an affair.

A Wicked insider shared with Us Weekly that Grande and Slater “weren’t careful” about showing their affection for each other in front of the cast and crew. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it,” the source claimed. It seems that the on-set duo was carrying on before Jay even knew what was happening in her marriage miles and miles away. “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce,” they added. “Lilly never saw it coming!”

Lilly Jay, Ethan Slater. Photo: RCF/MEGA.

That seems to be a much different tale from what Grande’s pals are saying, they are doubling down on the story that both parties had separated from their spouses. “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however, things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” they explained. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

However, it’s hard to look away from the sweet Mother’s Day post Slater wrote to his wife for her first Mother’s Day on his now-private Instagram account. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world. — from me and this little guy,” he wrote. It seems like things were OK between the Broadway star and Jay just a few months ago, which is why the story doesn’t seem to be adding up. It’s making fans wonder who is telling the truth about the alleged affair.

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.