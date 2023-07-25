Jenna Dewan Is Fully Embracing the Heatwave in This Head-Turning Bikini Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Dewan Is beating the heat in the most show-stopping way possible!

On July 23, the Step Up star shared a series of jaw-dropping photos of herself with the caption reading, “It’s giving heat wave.”

In the first two photos, we see Dewan looking like a sunkissed goddess as she smiles from ear to ear, showing off her rock-hard abs while rocking a white triangular bikini and gold hoop earrings. We then see her playing with tarot cards with her dog, followed by a truly head-turning mirror selfie.

In this mirror selfie, we see her showing off her long legs and toned physique as she continues to wow in the white bikini. This photo just brought us to our knees!

We then end the post with snapshots of her reading The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, a silly selfie of her in a red clay face mask, a super sweet video of her two kids Everly and Callum, and a screenshot of the said heatwave forecast.

These photos prove the Gracefully You author is not only living her best life while beating the heat, but she is fully embracing her hot girl summer.

In an interview with Health, Dewan talked about her confidence journey while on and off stage. She said, “There’s a certain confidence that comes when you are performing on stage for an audience. I’m very comfortable with little clothing on because of this. My mom would always make me feel amazing about my body. She was very grounded, which translated into confidence in myself.”