Leonardo DiCaprio Was Pictured With a Model Who Has an Awkward Tie to Gigi Hadid

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio may have another woman on his radar, but this time, this woman has a peculiar link to his rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Earlier this month, and then again on July 24, the Oscar-winning actor was seen with Burberry model Neelam Gill.

In photos obtained by Page Six, we see DiCaprio with his best buddy Tobey Maguire, Gill, and an unidentified woman boarding a luxury yacht off of the French Riviera. While this isn’t too out of the ordinary for the perpetual playboy, Gill’s presence raises a few questions. Not only was Hadid’s absence enough to raise eyebrows, but Gill is actually Hadid’s ex-fiance Zayn Malik’s rumored former flame.

For those that don’t know, Gill was linked to Malik back in 2015, during a time after he broke off his engagement to Perrie Edwards and right before he got together with Hadid. The story goes that Gill and Malik were friends since March of 2015 after meeting up in London, per Daily Mail, and then Malik became “smitten” with her weeks after he called off his engagement to Edwards.

Three months later, Malik and Hadid became an item.

Now it’s unclear if Gill is just another high-profile friend of the Wolf of Wall Street star, or if it’s another match made in Hollywood. His friends recently said they believe he’ll never settle down, despite having strong feelings for Hadid, and with these photos, fans understand why his friends said that.

Hadid and Malik were together on and off from 2015 to 2021, welcoming their daughter Khai, born Sept 2020. And ever since Aug 2022, Hadid has reportedly been seeing DiCaprio on more of a “casual,” and low-key basis. But now, fans are more confused than ever.

