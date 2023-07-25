Jill Biden & Daughter Ashley Made a Chic Patriotic Fashion Statement During France Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is back overseas to mark the United States’ return to UNESCO after its five-year absence during the Donald Trump administration. She didn’t take the trip to France alone, though, she brought daughter Ashley Biden along as her companion during a visit with the country’s first lady, Brigitte Macron.

The friendly diplomatic meeting turned into quite the patriotic fashion show as all three women selected colors from the flags that represent the U.S. and France. Surprisingly, Jill was not wearing a suit from Ralph Lauren, her favorite designer. Instead, she opted for a red ensemble by Schiaparelli, which featured a skirt and blazer. The buttons were the show-stopping detail with alternating buttons of gold, “animal embossments, pearl-tipped teeth, and crystal-lined eyeballs,” per Footwear News. The first lady kept the gold theme going with her accessories in her bracelets and earrings and paired the outfit with a pair of chic black heels from Dior.

Dr. Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, and Ashley Biden. Photo: KCS Presse/MEGA.

Ashley looked straight out of the Hamptons in a pretty white-and-blue striped dress that she paired with a platform sandal designed by Alexandre Birman. Macron looked fresh and stylish in a classic white dress with color blocks of navy blue at the neckline and at the waist. There were also delicate gold accents that took the timeless design to the next level. The women proved how elegant patriotic fashion can look, especially with this powerful trio.

Jill has been bringing her daughter and granddaughters to many of her diplomatic visits when Joe Biden isn’t able to join her. Ashley was spotted just last month as her mother’s plus-one for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Princess Rajwa in Amman, Jordan. And Finnegan, the daughter of Hunter Biden, attended King Charles III’s coronation in May with her grandmother, even though they didn’t have the best seats in the house. Jill is proving to be a popular guest at major global events and she’s stepping up her fashion to rise to the occasion.

