A Presidential Historian Has an Alarming Warning About a 2nd Donald Trump Presidency

Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, but not everyone is exactly thrilled by this idea. Michael Beschloss, presidential historian and author of Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times, is sounding the alarm bells about a possible second Donald Trump administration.

Beschloss told NBC News that he believes Donald Trump is gearing up for a “presidential dictatorship” and he’s not hiding his intentions from the public. “This is something that we have never seen before ever in American history,” he explained. “This is a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who’s actually telling us outright.” The historian noted that the former president’s tactics mimic Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler in their rise to power. “God knows what’s in his mind that he’s not telling us,” he added.

Beschloss isn’t the only political expert who is concerned about Donald Trump earning a second term in the Oval Office. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, and host on The View, voiced her worry about Donald Trump wanting to increase the president’s power “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House,” per a New York Times report. She explained to CNN that he wants to make government purely partisan and staffed with loyalists who are going to carry out his agenda.”

Donald Trump’s voter base is unlikely to listen to any political pundit criticizing the former president, though. It’s up to the opposing voters to find a Republican or Democratic candidate who can beat him so a Donald Trump presidency never happens again. However, the American public won’t know the official outcome until the primaries are over and the public makes its opinion heard at the ballot box.

