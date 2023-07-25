Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

A Presidential Historian Has an Alarming Warning About a 2nd Donald Trump Presidency

Kristyn Burtt
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to Republican leadership at Trump International Hotel in Washington, District of Columbia, USA. 19 Jan 2017 Plus Icon
Donald Trump Zuma Press/MEGA.
Donald Trump and Ivana Trump 1985 Photo By Adam Scull/PHOTOlink.net /MediaPunch /IPX
Ivana Trump and Donald J. Trump attend a party, hosted by Tiffany & Co. president Harry Platt, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City on December 10, 1980.
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump and his wife Ivana are pictured aboard his giant yacht Trump Princess on the East River in New York City, July 1988. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Ivana Trump, wife of real estate tycoon Donald Trump, is pictured, April 1987. (AP Photo)
Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, but not everyone is exactly thrilled by this idea. Michael Beschloss, presidential historian and author of Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times, is sounding the alarm bells about a possible second Donald Trump administration.

Beschloss told NBC News that he believes Donald Trump is gearing up for a “presidential dictatorship” and he’s not hiding his intentions from the public. “This is something that we have never seen before ever in American history,” he explained. “This is a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who’s actually telling us outright.” The historian noted that the former president’s tactics mimic Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler in their rise to power. “God knows what’s in his mind that he’s not telling us,” he added.

Beschloss isn’t the only political expert who is concerned about Donald Trump earning a second term in the Oval Office. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, and host on The View, voiced her worry about Donald Trump wanting to increase the president’s power “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House,” per a New York Times report. She explained to CNN that he wants to make government purely partisan and staffed with loyalists who are going to carry out his agenda.”

‘Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times’ $16.69 on Amazon.com

Donald Trump’s voter base is unlikely to listen to any political pundit criticizing the former president, though. It’s up to the opposing voters to find a Republican or Democratic candidate who can beat him so a Donald Trump presidency never happens again. However, the American public won’t know the official outcome until the primaries are over and the public makes its opinion heard at the ballot box.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad