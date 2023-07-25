This Video of Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Rowan Henchy Proves They’re One of Our Favorite Mother-Daughter Duos

Although some celebrities like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, or Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, fight to keep their family as private as possible, not every celebrity has shied away from sharing their family with the world. In fact, model and actress Brooke Shields has often shown off her daughters, 20-year-old Rowan and 17-year-old Grier, and we love to see it!

Most recently, Shields proved just how funny her relationship with Rowan is as they joined the online trend of singing “Angel Eyes” from the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack with white robes and wine glasses. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Shields and her daughter, who is currently a sophomore at Wake Forest University, are seen taking turns perfectly lip-syncing to the ABBA tune. We just love everything about this video: the pink towel turbans, the facial expressions and even the wine glasses filled with juice!

“It’s #internationalselfcareday and I’ve been told this video is ‘peak self-care vibes’ 🧖‍♀️🍷” Shields wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #selfcare, #selfcareday and #angeleyes.

In the comments, fans are totally cheering for this mother-daughter duo. “I can’t watch this just once!🤍,” one fan wrote. “Your daughter is a born comedienne,” another wrote, adding that the 20-year-old was hilarious in this video as well as in Shields’ recent documentary Pretty Baby.

Earlier this month, Shields shared another adorable mom moment with fans as she shared a picture of her youngest, Grier, driving her for the very first time. “Got driven by my kid!!!! Got her license!!” Shields wrote in the caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Grier is an almost spitting image of her mom when she was younger. The budding model, however, has strawberry blonde hair that we’re guessing came from her dad, Chris Henchy. Related story Salma Hayek Just Enjoyed the 'Great Blessings of Sun' in This Gorgeous Barbie-Approved Bright Pink Swimsuit

Safe to say we just love keeping up with the Shields-Henchy family, regardless of what moment Shields decides to share. They’re adorable each time!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

