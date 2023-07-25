Kate Middleton’s Controversial Royal Portrait Has Mysteriously Disappeared From Public View

Kate Middleton’s first official royal portrait was unveiled on Jan. 11, 2013, at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It was painted by Paul Emsley, who was hand-selected by Kate, but the result was not a rousing success. It was notably criticized for a less-than-flattering view of the very stunning Princess of Wales.

In 2023, visitors to the museum, who are hoping for a glance at the infamous portrait, are out of luck because the Daily Mail is reporting that it has been “consigned to a storeroom at the National Portrait Gallery.” That’s a noticeable downgrade for the artwork, considering it is the “London institution’s only solo painting” of Kate. However, guests can view the portrait, but they must make an appointment with the archive department — and who knows how easy that is to obtain.

A museum visitor admires a portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England. Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

There are suggestions that Kate is “secretly pleased” by the move, and she could have possibly asked for it to be put into storage as the royal patron of the National Portrait Gallery. “It’s unthinkable that the painting of Her Royal Highness would be removed from public view without consulting her,” a royal insider told the media outlet. “That would be very discourteous. She is our greatly valued patron.”

Tourists are still able to view two other portraits of Kate at the gallery, including a Jamie Coreth painting of her and Prince William, and a photograph taken by Paolo Roversi for her 40th birthday in 2022. The other royal painting that has been moved away from prying eyes is a 2010 painting by Nicky Philipps of William and Prince Harry in their Household Cavalry mess uniform, which is a fascinating turn of events given the nature of the ongoing family feud. The museum swears that Kate does not influence what is displayed on their walls, it’s “the curatorial team” who makes the decisions. The gallery’s spokesperson insists it’s much ado about nothing, but it’s hard not to side-eye a very curious situation.

