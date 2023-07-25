Salma Hayek Just Enjoyed the ‘Great Blessings of Sun’ in This Gorgeous Barbie-Approved Bright Pink Swimsuit

Just like us, celebrities also need a break sometimes. Whether it’s a year-long break from acting, a luxurious Italian getaway, or just a jump in the pool, sometimes our favorite actors need a little pause to fully reset. For Hollywood powerhouse Salma Hayek, enjoying the sun and going for a swim is the way to go.

On Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures of her pool day and we’re so jealous just looking at them. In the first picture, Hayek is seen hugging her husband, François-Henri Pinault, from behind. In the second picture, she’s seen placing her hands over her face as she faces the sun. Then, in the third picture, our personal favorite, Hayek is seen looking at the camera and showing off her curves in a Barbie-inspired bright pink swimsuit.

“Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends of Hayek are pouring in admiration for the actress in the comments. “Mexican Barbie,” wrote her celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. “We’re happy to see you happy, mamá @salmahayek ❤️,” wrote another user. “Enjoy the universe & especially the love around you! ✨”

Earlier this month, Hayek continued to prove dipping in the pool was her favorite summer activity as she posted a sizzling video of her diving and dancing in the water to celebrate 25 million followers on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers!” Hayek wrote in the caption of the video. “Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini workout for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰”

Although we love any picture from Hayek, we love her bikini pictures even more because of how happy she is in them. A true summer goddess!

