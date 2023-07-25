A Royal Expert Says One Family Member Needs To Be ‘Kept Away’ From Prince Harry To Avoid History Repeating Itself

After the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, the royal family allegedly have an action plan to avoid another heir versus spare feud similar to Harry and Prince William. William, who is next in line for the throne, shares three children with Kate Middleton and the couple are hoping to avoid breeding any deep-rooted animosity between their kids, according to some royal experts.

Angela Levin, a biographer who has written about Harry and the extended royal family, claims the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will need to avoid letting their kids be influenced by their estranged uncle. “Kate and William are there to help him [George],” Levin told OK magazine in reference to Prince George, 10, who is second in line for the throne after his grandfather and father. “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

To an extent, Harry also agreed that his brother’s kids could follow in his footsteps, though he wasn’t as critical as Levin. “I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he wrote in his book, referencing William and Kate’s children George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte on September 7, 2022.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But Levin believes Kate and William will prevent their kids from following in Harry’s footsteps. “George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him,” Levin said. In his memoir, Harry painted a picture of a life of feeling sidelined in comparison to his older brother. A royal biographer, Christopher Andersen, the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III says the senior royals will have to ensure Charlotte and Louis don’t feel the same.

“They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow,” Andersen said. “The royal family does not want another kid writing a book… another edition of Spare,” Andersen added. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of future king Prince George.