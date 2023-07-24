Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Neighbor Got an Awkward Response When He Tried To Welcome Them With a Gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbor claims his attempts to welcome the couple to their Montecito neighborhood went wrong when the couple rejected his advances. The former Royals purchased their $15 million California home in 2020 after leaving the United Kingdom, though the latest reports say there’s another big move in their future soon.

Per The Independent, Frank McGinity, an 88-year-old US Navy veteran, said that he has been neighbors with the Sussexes since they first moved into the area and shared an account of his attempted neighborly gesture in his memoir, Get Off Your Street. In it, he claims he tried to gift Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, some films he made about the history of the local area that they were about to call home.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images.

“I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” he writes, “Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested.” He claims he lives just a “tiara’s toss or two” away from the couple but their security team was still quick to turn him away.

“The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighborly,” he said. He added: “We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older. It’s where the elephants come to die.”

If recent reports are to be believed, McGinity need not worry about an awkward run-in with the couple at a neighborhood barbecue or Home Owner’s Association meeting as sources are claiming the two have their sights set on a new California neighborhood. “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” a source recently told Express, noting that the couple would be cutting down their commute to Los Angeles due to Malibu’s more central location compared to the multi-hour trek from Montecito. “They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME.”

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.