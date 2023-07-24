Princess Diana Reportedly Called This Former Flame ‘The One’ After They Met

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides her marriage to King Charles III, her years-long affair with James Hewitt, and her brief relationship with Dodi Fayad, many fans don’t know a lot of the details about Princess Diana’s romantic life. despite being constantly chased by the paparazzi and almost never having a moment of peace, many fans don’t know that there was a man she had a two-year-long relationship with from 1995 to 1997, and that she called this man “the one.”

“The one” that people might not know about is Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, whom she met through a woman named Oonagh Toffolo, whose husband was having surgery at the Royal Brompton. According to The Diana Chronicles by Tina Brown alleged that Diana called him “the one,” saying to Toffolo that she “found my peace.”

The Princess of Wales later told another friend that “he has given me all the things I need.”

Khan revealed many details about their relationship to the BBC, per Express, Saying how she would frequent the hospital he was working at to check up on patients and chat with him. He said he “found Diana very down to earth and she made everyone feel at ease. I did notice that she was also very flirtatious with everyone. Over a period of time, we became good friends.”

Then in Sept. 1995, they started dating. So much happened within this world when romance, such as Diana allegedly immersing herself into the Pakistani culture, devoting an entire room for him to stay in at Kensington Palace, along with him even meeting her sons Princes William and Harry in a short amount of time.

It seemed like a fairytale romance. However, there were issues, and one of the biggest ones were the media attention they received. Khan revealed, “Diana was very protective towards me and wanted to shield me from the attention.”

Related story Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Neighbor Got an Awkward Response When He Tried To Welcome Them With a Gift

Now back in 1997, Khan alleged to the same outlet that Diana had asked her butler “Paul Burrell to talk to a priest about the feasibility of us getting married in secret. I knew nothing about this until afterward, when both Paul and Diana told me. I do not know the name of the priest that Paul approached.”

He said Diana wanted to marry in secret, and that he thought it “was a ridiculous idea. I think in her head she wanted to get married, but practically she had not thought about the implications.”

This quickly eroded their relationship, along with quite a few more caveats. Per Reader’s Digest, the overwhelming amount of media coverage on the relationship, the racist threats he would receive, and the fact that his family didn’t approve of her, all cultivated in them calling it quits in the summer of 1997.

Before you go, click here to see Princess Diana’s most scandalous royal moments.

