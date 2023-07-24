Inside the Iconic Movie Scene That Ended Marilyn Monroe & Joe DiMaggio’s Marriage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of old Hollywood couples: you think about the passion, the glamor, the now looking-back-on-it-quite-toxic dynamics. Chances are you think about Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, or in this case, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio.

Monroe and DiMaggio’s romance is one that people still talk about in 2023, for multiple reasons. It seems like their romance lasted years, decades, but in reality, their marriage only lasted nine months and imploded after one iconic scene in Monroe’s career.

While their relationship was fraught with issues throughout their nine-month marriage, the apparent “last straw” was when Monroe was filming for the iconic film: The Seven Year Itch.

The Seven Year Itch is a 1955 romantic comedy following a family man, whose family is on vacation for the summer, is tempted by a beautiful neighbor who he grows feelings for. In the film, there is an iconic scene that has been remade decades after the fact where Monroe stands over a sewer grate, making her white dress fly right up and expose her legs in a sexy moment.

TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection.

While this scene remains iconic over 50 years later, DiMaggio was not a fan. Per Biography, Monroe reportedly recounted how the scene led to a fight that ended her marriage with DiMaggio, saying, “[DiMaggio] said … exposing my legs and thighs, even my crotch — that was the last straw.”

DiMaggio was reportedly uncomfortable with Monroe’s sex symbol status, And wanted her to keep a more modest, stay-at-home wife lifestyle and persona instead. But Monroe wanted both a family and a career.

Everett Collection.

The pair met back in 1952 through a friend of DiMaggio’s, hitting it off soon after. They dated for two years before tying the knot in San Francisco in 1954 and honeymooning in Japan. Only nine months later, they divorced, but remained friends.

And if you need proof that they remained friends, according to The New York Times, he sent roses to Monroe’s grave three times a week for over two decades.

