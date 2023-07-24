Inside the Moment Prince Harry & Prince William’s Relationship Forever Changed (& It Has Nothing To Do With Meghan)!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many like to pinpoint Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding as the event that forever changed the dynamic between Harry and his brother, Prince William, and William’s wife Kate Middleton. However, one Royal expert claims the event that eroded Harry and Williams’ relationship happened years prior, at another wedding: William and Kate’s.

Royal expert and author of The Palace Papers Tina Brown claimed Harry and William’s relationship was “never the same” after William and Kate wed in 2011.

“Though they were still ‘incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out a lot,” Brown claimed in her book that Harry felt “displaced” after his brother started a family of his own. “[Harry] mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William. Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother’s obsession with his in-laws.

For those that don’t know, insiders have recounted time and time again how William truly adores the Middleton family and the normalcy of it all, per People. However, Brown said, “Bucklebury [The Middleton’s home] world bored Harry to tears.”

Now before something gets taken out of context, Harry and Kate were quite close for many years before both this alleged shift and before his marriage. Brown said Harry called Kate “the sister I’ve never had and always wanted.”

