Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Had This Very Matter-of-Fact Reaction to Ex Tom Brady Dating Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had one of the highest profile divorces in 2022, so it’s natural for their fans to be interested in their dating lives. Now that the former NFL star has been publicly spotted with Irina Shayk in a rather romantic way, people are curious to hear how Brady’s ex-wife feels about the entire situation — especially since the athlete moved on from one supermodel to another.

Beside Brady clearly having a type, Bündchen’s reaction might be a little more low-key than you would expect. TMZ sources, who are close to the 43-year-old Brazilian beauty, explained, “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.” Do we suspect a little dig there? Like, maybe Brady was hanging on to their relationship longer than she did? We don’t have a confirmed dating status for her and Joaquim Valente, but she and the jiu-jitsu instructor are pretty chummy.

Irina Shayk. Photo: KCS Presse/MEGA.

If anyone is concerned that Shayk should have adhered to the girl code when it comes to dating Brady, it appears that she is not friends with Bündchen. They obviously run in the same professional circles, but there appears to be no bad blood between the women. That means that Bündchen is fine with Shayk dating her ex-husband, and no one should make waves about it right now.

This latest report is completely contrary to the original TMZ article that stated Bündchen was “not happy at all” about Brady’s PDA snapshots with Shayk. The unbothered reaction seems to align more with how Bündchen felt at the end of her marriage — she was ready to move on and prioritize herself after putting her husband’s career first. And part of moving on often means dating other people, which has to be difficult when everyone involved is famous. But, perhaps this is exactly what Brady and Bündchen needed to put their marriage behind them for good.

