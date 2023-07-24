Eva Mendes Shared the Super-Sweet Moment Ryan Gosling Showed How Proud He Is of Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already knew that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were one of the cutest celebrity couples in Hollywood, but this video shows they’re also the most supportive lovebirds to one another.

On July 22, the Hitch star shared a clip from a press video featuring Gosling and Barbie co-star Margot Robbie. She shared the video to her Instagram with the caption reading, “💗 @skurastyle 💗.”

In the video, we see Gosling gushing about Mendes’ business ventures, saying, “Eva Mendes makes like a sponge, like a Skura sponge…. It’s an amazing sponge, it tells you when it’s ready to be changed.”

Robbie intervened, saying she saw it on Mendes’ Instagram and the reporter asked how it’s able to tell you when the sponge can be changed. Gosling responded, “The logo fades when it’s time to change it,” and told Robbie he’d get her some sponges when she remained flabbergasted by the “genius” invention.

We love a supportive partner, and this video shows that not only is Gosling so proud of Mendes, but it shows they really are relationship goals. (And don’t think we didn’t notice that the video referred to Mendes as Gosling’s wife!)

He and his longtime partner Mendes were originally friends before their romance heated up on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines. They share two daughters together named Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7. For the past year, people have speculated whether or not Gosling and Mendes secretly tied the knot, and if she’s accidentally given some major hints. Either way, we’re still obsessed with the lovebirds.

